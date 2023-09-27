World Maritime Day 2023: Check This Year's Theme And Its Importance

World Maritime Day 2023 | UN

The United Nations' (UN) will mark the World Maritime Day 2023 on 28 September to celebrate the work of the international maritime industry workers. According to the United nations', this year's World Maritime theme is "MARPOL at 50 – Our commitment goes on".

According to the UN, this year theme reflects the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) long history of protecting the environment from the impact of shipping via a robust regulatory framework and emphasizes its ongoing commitment to this important work. The theme spotlights the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL), which covers prevention of pollution of the marine environment by ships from operational or accidental causes.

IMO-UNEP-Norway Innovation Forum 2023

To discuss environmental performance, reducing plastic litter from ships, supporting innovation in marine fuel production, decarbonizing the maritime sector, unlocking green finance, and partnerships and collaboration the IMO has organized an event which will take place on 28 September 2023 at IMO Headquarters, London. The programme can also be attended virtually.

International Maritime Organization

The International Maritime Organization was established in 1948 to regulate the shipping industry. IMO maintains a comprehensive framework that includes technical cooperation, environmental regulation, legal remedies, and safety for all its staff.

