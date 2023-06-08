Maiden India, France, and UAE Maritime Partnership Exercise Kicks Off in Gulf of Oman | FPJ

The first edition of India, France and UAE Maritime Partnership Exercise commenced on June 7, in the Gulf of Oman. INS Tarkash and French Ship Surcouf both with integral helicopters, French Rafale aircraft and UAE Navy Maritime Patrol Aircraft are participating in the exercise.

The exercise scheduled over two days will witness a wide spectrum of naval operations such as Surface Warfare, involving tactical firing and Drills for Missile engagements on surface targets, Helicopter Cross Deck Landing Operations, Advanced Air Defence Exercise and Boarding operations.

Enhancing trilateral cooperation between three navies

The exercise would also include cross embarkation of personnel for exchange of best practises. The maiden exercise aims to enhance trilateral cooperation between the three navies and pave way for adopting measures towards addressing traditional and non-traditional threats in the maritime environment. The exercise will also enhance collaboration in ensuring safety of mercantile trade and freedom of navigation at high seas in the region.