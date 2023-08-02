Mumbai News: Redevelopment Tender For Vikhroli Civic Hospital In One Month, Says Samant

Industries Minister Uday Samant | Twitter

Mumbai: Tenders for redeveloping the civic-run Mahatma Phule Hospital, Vikhroli, will be floated in a month and the facility would start functioning in the next three years, industries minister Uday Samant assured the legislative assembly on Wednesday while replying to a calling attention motion moved by Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Sunil Raut.

BMC architect submits designs

He further said that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has already issued orders for not only redeveloping the hospital but also turning it into a 500-bed super speciality facility. The CM also directed the officials concerned to ensure that the maximum possible floor space index is made available for the redevelopment project. In the same regard, fees has been deposited with the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority, which has issued a no-objection certificate as well.

The BMC-appointed architect has submitted the redevelopment design and further process is underway to acquire necessary clearances from the tree authority, and the forest and environment ministry, Samant added.

