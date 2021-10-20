Madhya Pradesh: Tender floated for dismantling civil hospital old building

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): District administration has floated a tender to demolish the old building of Civic hospital at Jawahar Marg. A new building will be constructed on the premises at cost of 7.5 crore in next few months. The administration decided to raze the old structure to make way for a new building owing to non-availability of required land for the hospital in the town.

The government has floated the tender for dismantling the old building and fixed the bidding price at Rs 2.04 lakh. The auction will take place on October 22.

“Planning is underway for the new Civil Hospital building. The demolition of the existing building has been approved and a tender has also been issued,” said Asheesh Singh, Collector, Ujjain district. The development comes following a meeting of the senior officials, director of school education, district administration, health and public works department on Sunday.

The scope of work for the new building envisages design and construction of building, pump room and boundary wall including internal water supply, sanitary installation, drainage, underground sumps, bore wells, rainwater harvesting and mechanical ventilation works.

