Madhya Pradesh: Electricity department puts funny flex to stop power theft

Morena: (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity department has launched a unique initiative against power theft in the district. The department has hung funny hoardings at the different places in the district to reduce power theft.

In the flex, a woman said her husband that “Akele muchho par tao dene se Mardangi nahi aayegi, asali mard tabhi manugi jab bijali chori karna chhod doge (Flaunting a moustache doesn't bring masculinity. A real man is one who stops stealing electricity).”

Similarly in another flex, children ask their father, “Chori karna pap hai to aap chori kyu kar rahe ho (If stealing is sin, then why are you stealing electricity).”

The chief general manager of the electricity department is also monitoring the area to stop the power theft and recovery of the due amount of electricity.

General Manager PK Sharma said that around Rs 18 crore of revenue have been received against the billing of Rs 65 crore in October month. Strict actions were being taken to recover the amount, he added.

Notably, around Rs 5 crore amount is due from more than 15 government departments offices in the area. The electricity company neither issued any notices nor placed any hoarding against them.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 07:31 PM IST