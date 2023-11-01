Mumbai News: Plans Afoot To Build Underground Markets In City | File pic

Mumbai: On the lines of Delhi Palika Bazar, the BMC will develop underground markets which will save already scarce space besides benefitting the citizens, announced Mumbai city minister Deepak Kesarkar on Wednesday. He also said that famous markets like the city light and Agar Bazaar spaces in Dadar will be revamped.

“The city markets aren't true to the reputation of an international city like Mumbai. They need improvement. The BMC rules have a provision of developing underground markets, but that has not been done yet. Such markets will solve the problems of hawkers as well. A market can be developed beneath the gardens so that people can use both. The concept will also save space which is costly in Mumbai. I have made such suggestions in this regard to the civic officers concerned,” informed Kesarkar.

Activists criticise idea

He further said that he recently visited two markets in Dadar; one of them was the city light market where vegetables and fish are sold. These markets will be renovated and a few toilets will also be constructed there and the funds for the same will be provided from the District Planning Development Committee. “I have also found that the roofs of the city light and Agar Bazar markets are less in height hence there is less scope for ventilation. We will take help from the architect to increase their height,” said the minister, adding that he will discuss ways to reopen the fish market at Dadar and also how technology can fight the stench of vegetables and fish at markets.

However, activists criticised the idea, urging the authorities to solve basic problems first.

“The BMC should first make hawkers policy. If you will make an underground market and illegal hawkers will squat on roads then what's the use of such markets? Look at the hawkers plaza market in Dadar where hawkers don't sit inside, instead prefer to do business on roads,” said RTI activist Anil Galgali. Similarly, activist Kamlakar Shenoy said, “The BMC's plans are just on the paper and don't materialise. They should address the hawkers issue and repair flyovers which continue to be dilapidated for many years.”

