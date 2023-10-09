Shiv Sena Legislator Calls for Underground Parking Plazas to Alleviate Mumbai's Traffic Woes

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik | Twitter/@PratapSarnaik

Mira Bhayandar: To address the chronic issue of traffic congestion and pedestrian problems resulting from the acute shortage of parking space, Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik has urged the state government to replicate the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) model. This model mandates municipal corporations to construct underground parking plazas beneath open spaces such as grounds and gardens in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Sarnaik's letter to CM Shinde

In a letter addressed to the chief minister, Sarnaik highlighted the significant increase in the number of vehicles throughout the entire MMR region. This surge in vehicles, coupled with limited parking space, has led to traffic congestion due to haphazard parking and restricted walking space for pedestrians. These conditions often result in accidents, some of which prove to be fatal.

Sarnaik emphasised the inevitability of parking problems escalating in the coming years, leading to more traffic-related issues. He stressed the need for multi-level parking lots beneath open spaces, describing it as the need of the hour. Sarnaik proposed that civic bodies facing financial constraints could explore the option of adopting the public-private-partnership (PPP) model. Under this model, these bodies could create spacious multi-level parking lots in exchange for setting up charging stations or allowing commercial establishments.

Gaondevi playground parking

On March 5, 2023, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inaugurated an underground public parking facility constructed by the TMC beneath the Gaondevi playground, located near the Thane railway station in Naupada. The TMC-appointed agency excavated the playground and later reinstated it after constructing the facility, which can accommodate nearly 250 vehicles, including 130 cars and 120 bikes, simultaneously.ars and 120 bikes at one time.

