Mumbai News: BMC Postpones Tender Submission Dates For Underground Parking At Bandra's Patwardhan Park

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has once again postponed the date of submission of tenders for the underground parking at Patwardhan Park in Bandra. The decision comes following the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by local residents, with the hearing in the Bombay High Court expected in August. The final date for tender submission has been extended to August 25.

The BMC had floated a tender to construct the underground parking beneath the north side of Bal Gandharva Rangmandir at Patwardhan Park in Bandra West on March 6.

BMC continued tender process despite protests from residents

However, the residents strongly opposed the idea of parking beneath the park. Despite their objections, the BMC continued with its tender process, which was subsequently challenged by activists. Petitioners Zoru Bhathena and Alan Abraham filed a PIL against the construction on the open space, with the hearing expected next month. Therefore, the tender submission dates have been postponed from July 24 to August 25 by the BMC.

Read Also Mumbai: PIL challenges underground parking at Patwardhan Park in Bandra West

Activist Zoru Bhatena against BMC tender process

This marks the eighth extension as the fate of the project hinges on the court's decision. Bhathena, an activist and petitioner, said, "The BMC should have scrapped the proposal, but they are postponing the dates for submission of tenders. We also conducted a survey of parking space in the area which is included in the PIL." According to the petitioners, there are 500 sanctioned car parking spaces for mercantile establishments within 150mts of Patwardhan Park, of which 400 are currently unused. The PIL contends that the BMC's decision was based on an erroneous and misleading report by its Parking Authority, which failed to consider available parking spaces in the area.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)