Mumbai News: BMC Aims To Make Shivaji Park Dust-Free In 2 Months |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale held a meeting with BMC officials at MNS chief Raj Thackeray's house on Tuesday to discuss the steps to be taken to stop the dust problem at Shivaji Park and to give a new look to the ground.

According to Shewale, the soil was laid on the ground as part of the BMC's Shivaji Park beautification project in 2021. The MP alleged that the soil was laid without application of mind, therefore, citizens had to face the dust problem.

The MP also said that a huge national flag will be erected at the park. Renovation of structures like Samarth vyayamshala (gym), scout guide hall, renovation of seating arrangement, bringing water from the Mahim sewage water treatment plant to maintain the ground and illumination of the ground will also be undertaken, he added.

Measures Taken By BMC To Make Shivaji Park Dust-Free

BMC is taking steps to make Shivaji Park dust-free in the next two months. Loose soil will be removed and eight smog guns will also be installed at the ground to settle down the dust. Apart from that, green grass will also be grown on the ground to stop soil erosion. Water will be sprinkled on the ground from 12am to 4am on a regular basis.

Shivaji Park has around 10,000 footfalls every day. Sportsmen, residents, college students and tourists are frequent visitors. Many rallies and political gatherings are also organised at the park every year. The total area is 28 acre with a 1.2km radius. The wind velocity is also high due to the proximity of the sea. Because of the wind, the dust spread in and around the ground. Nowadays, the AQI of Mumbai is high.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)