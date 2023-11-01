Mumbai News: Inaccurate Readings Lead To Removal Of 9 Air Monitoring Stations From Central Pollution Control Board Portal |

Mumbai: Inaccurate air quality readings has led to the removal of nine air monitoring stations from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) portal, according to the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB).

The stations, managed by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, an autonomous institute of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, will recalibrated and relocated before getting added to the portal, officials said.

“Two weeks ago we had written to CPCB asking them to ‘put-off’ stations from the CPCB portal because they were not calibrated correctly. Some were not positioned as per CPCB guidelines. However, we were asked to submit proof of inaccurate readings, which we submitted last week,” an official said.

Irregularities Found In Readings At All 9 Locations

He said officials had conducted tests at all nine locations where the IITM stations were located and found inaccuracies in the readings.

“We submitted reports of all nine monitoring stations that needed to be remove from the portal as it was creating confusions among citizens. The stations had to be recalibrated before relocating them. While Safar data on CPCB portal is likely to be put off soon, the Safar app will continue to function and display the data independently,” an MPCB official said.

Currently, as per MPCB, there are 23 active CAAQMS (Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations) stations functioning in the city. Fourteen of these are by MPCB and nine by IITM. As of Tuesday 6pm, the average 24-hour AQI of Mumbai stood at 152 (moderate).

The stations are distributed in different micro-environments of the city – viz, upwind and downtown areas, background area, industrialised area, residential area, and coastal area. This way, the whole city is covered, and the average is representative, said the official.

BKC, Chembur & Worli Among Worst Hit By Pollution

Meanwhile, the India Air Quality Index (IQAir), an organisation, said the AQI in Mumbai was bad for more than three days in a row, putting the health of residents at risk. Although the air quality has improved slightly, citizens need to take care of their health. IQAir has advised that Mumbaikars should avoid going out of the house, use a mask if they go out, and install air purifiers in the house if possible. The cities of Kherwadi, BKC, Chembur and Worli recorded the highest levels of pollution on Tuesday.

According to IQAir, Mumbai’s PM10 limit at 6.30pm on Tuesday was 110 ug/m3. This figure was slightly above the national standard of 100. The city’s PM 2.5 concentration was 58.2 u g/m3, which is currently 11.6 times the WHO annual air quality guideline value.