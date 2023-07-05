Mumbai News: Patient's Kin Verbally Abuses Staff Of Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, Assaults Doctor; FIR Registered |

A doctor at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri west, Dr Rajeev Shroff, 31, was violently attacked by three relatives of a patient, on July 1. The assailants entered the ICU ward and verbally abused the hospital staff, including the nurses, accusing them of not providing adequate treatment to their relative and discontinuing her medication.

During the altercation, one of the relatives slapped Dr Rajeev Shroff. The incident resulted in an FIR being filed against three individuals at Versova Police Station, on July 1. The FIR includes charges under sections 323, 34, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, as well as sections 3 and 4 of the Medical Act.

Patient's kin caused ruckus, used abusive language

Despite attempts by the hospital staff to involve security guards, the relatives of the patient, Sajida Ahmad, continued their disruptive behaviour. They not only threatened the doctor and staff but also used abusive language towards the security guards. The incident caused distress to other patients in the ICU ward.

Consequently, the hospital staff had to seek police help to bring the situation under control. The accused were identified as Shahim Ahmad, 50, Ifjal Ahmad, 55, and Gausia Shajin.

Quarrel began over non-payment of charges by kin

According to the complainant, the relatives of the patient did not pay hospital charges, picking up a quarrel with the staff over the issue. For the last few days, Sajida’s prescription order has been handed over to her relatives, with instructions to buy the medicines and give them to the hospital administration, but the relatives were reportedly arguing and had not done as required.

Complaint filed against patient's kin for second time

According to the complainant, considering the importance of the patient’s treatment at such a time, all the necessary medication and ventilation facilities were being continued by the hospital administration. Earlier too, the hospital administration had filed a police complaint against the patient’s relatives.

Sajida was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital because she was losing consciousness and was suffering from neurosurgical problems, on January 14. She was moved from the general ward to the ICU on June 23, for the treatment of a chest infection and was to be transferred back to the general ward, as is the practice once a patient’s infection has subsided.