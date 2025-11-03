 Maharashtra Govt Reserves 70% Jobs In District Cooperative Banks For Local Candidates
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Govt Reserves 70% Jobs In District Cooperative Banks For Local Candidates

Maharashtra Govt Reserves 70% Jobs In District Cooperative Banks For Local Candidates

The Maharashtra government has mandated that 70% of jobs in District Central Cooperative Banks be reserved for local candidates from respective districts. All future recruitments will be conducted only through IBPS, TCS-iON, or MKCL to ensure transparency. The decision follows complaints against previous recruitment agencies, which have now been de-empanelled.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 11:30 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Govt Reserves 70% Jobs In District Cooperative Banks For Local Candidates | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: In a move aimed at encouraging local employment, the Maharashtra government has directed that 70 per cent of jobs in District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs) be reserved for candidates domiciled in the respective districts.

The government has also decided that all future recruitments in DCCBs across the state be conducted only through the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), TCS-iON (Tata Consultancy Services), or Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Ltd (MKCL) to ensure transparency and fairness in the process.

Government Resolution Issued

A government resolution (GR) issued on October 31 said "70 per cent of the posts should be reserved for domicile candidates of the respective districts", while the remaining 30 per cent will be open to candidates from outside the district.

FPJ Shorts
Punjab Records 21.51% Increase In Net GST Collection Up To October 2025, 14.46% Growth: Minister Cheema
Punjab Records 21.51% Increase In Net GST Collection Up To October 2025, 14.46% Growth: Minister Cheema
Mumbai: BMC Plans To Set Up Lidar-Based Flood Detection System At City’s Chronic Waterlogging Spots Like Hindmata, Gandhi Market & Andheri Subway
Mumbai: BMC Plans To Set Up Lidar-Based Flood Detection System At City’s Chronic Waterlogging Spots Like Hindmata, Gandhi Market & Andheri Subway
Mystery Behind November Rains In Mumbai Explained: Climate Crisis Behind City's Broken Monsoon Rhythm
Mystery Behind November Rains In Mumbai Explained: Climate Crisis Behind City's Broken Monsoon Rhythm
ICAI CA Inter, Final September 2025 Results Out At icai.nic.in; Direct Link Here
ICAI CA Inter, Final September 2025 Results Out At icai.nic.in; Direct Link Here
Read Also
Why Is Mumbai Still Experiencing Rains In November? The Climate Crisis Behind India’s Broken...
article-image

If suitable out-of-district candidates are not available, those posts may also be filled by local candidates.

As per the GR, the directive applies even to the banks that have issued recruitment advertisements before this order.

The GR said online recruitment will ensure transparency and boost public confidence.

The decision follows complaints received against certain agencies previously empanelled by the Commissioner and Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Pune, for conducting online recruitment for cooperative banks.

Read Also
Anil Ambani's Reliance Delhi, Pali Hill Residence Among 40 Properties Worth ₹3,084 Cr Attached By...
article-image

Consequently, the state government scrapped the existing panel of seven authorised recruitment agencies.

According to the GR, DCCBs must now conduct their recruitment exclusively through one of the three approved institutions using the online process.

Once a recruitment agency is selected, the work cannot be subcontracted to any other organisation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mystery Behind November Rains In Mumbai Explained: Climate Crisis Behind City's Broken Monsoon...

Mystery Behind November Rains In Mumbai Explained: Climate Crisis Behind City's Broken Monsoon...

'India India!': Glimpses Of How Mumbai Celebrated ICC Women's World Cup Victory - PICS

'India India!': Glimpses Of How Mumbai Celebrated ICC Women's World Cup Victory - PICS

Maharashtra Govt Reserves 70% Jobs In District Cooperative Banks For Local Candidates

Maharashtra Govt Reserves 70% Jobs In District Cooperative Banks For Local Candidates

Mumbai Crime: Murder Accused Out On Bail Arrested For Robbing 16-Year-Old Girl In Jogeshwari

Mumbai Crime: Murder Accused Out On Bail Arrested For Robbing 16-Year-Old Girl In Jogeshwari

Maharashtra Govt Unveils Policy To Promote Reuse Of Treated Wastewater Across Cities

Maharashtra Govt Unveils Policy To Promote Reuse Of Treated Wastewater Across Cities