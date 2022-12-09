Greater Noida: Female doctor objecting about illegal encroachment assaulted by neighbours, 2 arrested after video goes viral

Greater Noida: A female doctor from Jalvayu Vihar Housing Society of Greater Noida was beaten by her neighbours for opposing an act of illegal encroachment. A video of the incident has gone viral in which she is seen lying on the ground while her neighbours assault her. The victim has filed a complaint to the police in this matter, but the woman says that the police have not taken any action so far.

Dr. Rashmi Sharma who is a resident of the Jalvayu Vihar Housing Society of Greater Noida tried to oppose an illegal encroachment carried out by one of her neighbours, Arun Kumar. On raising her voice against the issue, she faced threats of death given by him.

On Friday, when she was in her office at Primary Health Center located in Dankaur when she received a call from her father stating that Arun Kumar is misbehaving with him. She immediately rushed to the spot where she opposed Arun. Eventually Arun started assault on her and called his wife and one other woman from his house. She was brutally beaten to ground by all three of them.

Dr. Rashmi says, "Arun Kumar tried to encroach on the society earlier also, but I raised my voice against it along with the society members. He and his family has been hating me since then. When I opposed his illegal encroachment he threatened me to death. I want to tell the police that strictest action should be taken in this matter. Because not only a doctor but also a woman has also been insulted."