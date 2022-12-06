Noida: Speeding Jaguar drags 24-year-old office going woman, dies; driver arrested | File Photo

A speeding luxury vehicle killed a 24-year-old lady riding a two-wheeler in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, after dragging her along the road for a short distance.

On Sunday morning in Sector 96 in Noida, Dipika Tripathi was turning towards her office when a speeding Jaguar struck her scooter, according to officials. The driver has been arrested by the police.

According to witnesses, the car dragged Dipika along.

According to authorities, the car's driver, Samuel Andrew Pyster of Haryana, got out and ran away. Later, police located and arrested him.

The severely injured woman was brought to a hospital in Sector 110 by onlookers, where the staff pronounced her dead.