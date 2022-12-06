e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNoida: Speeding Jaguar drags 24-year-old office going woman, dies; driver arrested

Noida: Speeding Jaguar drags 24-year-old office going woman, dies; driver arrested

According to authorities, the car's driver, Samuel Andrew Pyster of Haryana, got out and ran away.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 06, 2022, 11:19 AM IST
article-image
Noida: Speeding Jaguar drags 24-year-old office going woman, dies; driver arrested | File Photo
Follow us on

A speeding luxury vehicle killed a 24-year-old lady riding a two-wheeler in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, after dragging her along the road for a short distance.

On Sunday morning in Sector 96 in Noida, Dipika Tripathi was turning towards her office when a speeding Jaguar struck her scooter, according to officials. The driver has been arrested by the police.

According to witnesses, the car dragged Dipika along.

According to authorities, the car's driver, Samuel Andrew Pyster of Haryana, got out and ran away. Later, police located and arrested him.

The severely injured woman was brought to a hospital in Sector 110 by onlookers, where the staff pronounced her dead.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Noida: Speeding Jaguar drags 24-year-old office going woman, dies; driver arrested

Noida: Speeding Jaguar drags 24-year-old office going woman, dies; driver arrested

Countering terror financing should be priority: NSA Doval at key Central Asian security ministers'...

Countering terror financing should be priority: NSA Doval at key Central Asian security ministers'...

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Ambedkar's struggles gave hope to millions, tweets PM Modi

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Ambedkar's struggles gave hope to millions, tweets PM Modi

G20 Presidency: PM Modi tells all party leaders a unique opportunity to showcase country's strengths...

G20 Presidency: PM Modi tells all party leaders a unique opportunity to showcase country's strengths...

TMC leader Saket Gokhale arrested by Gujarat Police for his tweets claiming Modi spent Rs 30 crore...

TMC leader Saket Gokhale arrested by Gujarat Police for his tweets claiming Modi spent Rs 30 crore...