Thane: Man arrested for assaulting his father, doctor at hospital

The accused was shouting at the top of his voice and created a ruckus at the hospital even after Dr Satish Gedam asked him to stay quiet as other patients were getting disturbed

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 11:45 PM IST
Photo: Representative Image
A 39-year-old man was arrested from Kalyan in Thane district on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting his 67-year-old father, a hospital doctor, and creating a ruckus at the hospital.

Ashok Honmane, senior police inspector, Mahatma Phule Chowk police station said, "Under the influence of liquor, a 39-year-old man from Katemanivali in Kalyan entered the private hospital where his father, a senior citizen, was getting treated for a dog bite. The man started fighting with his father and when the doctor intervened, he manhandled and injured the doctor too.

Honmane further added, "The accused was shouting at the top of his voice and created a ruckus at the hospital even after Dr Satish Gedam asked him to stay quiet as other patients were getting disturbed. He was arrested under sections 353 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code for assault, provocation and other offences."

Chief medical officer of Bai Rukminibai Hospital Dr Purushottam said, "The accused hit and injured the doctor and then also abused police personnel who arrived at the site."

