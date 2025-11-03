Cyber Police Warn Citizens Against 'Task-Based Earning' Scams Promising Easy Money | Representational Image

Mumbai: The cyber police have issued an alert warning citizens about task-based earning scams that lure people with promises of quick money for simple online tasks, but often lead to financial loss and identity theft.

Scams Masquerading as Online Earning Opportunities

According to the alert, fraudsters operate Telegram groups and channels promoting so-called “task-based earning schemes.”

These tasks typically include liking YouTube videos, rating products on e-commerce sites, following social media accounts, or writing short reviews. Victims are initially paid small amounts ranging from ₹50 to ₹500 per task to build trust.

However, later they are asked to “upgrade” to premium levels or “unlock” bulk tasks by transferring larger sums of money via UPI, leading to major financial losses.

Police Advise Caution for Online Job Seekers

“If you are looking for ways to earn money online, be cautious of scams that promise easy returns for simple tasks. These scams can lead to financial loss and identity theft,” the alert stated.

The cyber police advised people to be wary of unsolicited Telegram or WhatsApp messages advertising such earning opportunities and to avoid transferring money to unknown UPI IDs or QR codes.

How to Stay Safe Online

The alert also included safety measures for citizens to protect themselves from online frauds:

Never invest based on unverified social media messages.

Avoid schemes promising high returns for minimal effort.

Verify all earning opportunities with official company or government sources.

Keep personal and financial information secure.

Report any suspicious activity immediately to the cyber helpline (1930) or file a complaint at the nearest police station.