Mumbai: Colaba taxi driver arrested for stalking, harassing minor girls

Mumbai: Colaba police arrested a taxi driver who is accused of performing obscene gestures in front of school-going girls.

Abdul Rehman Khan alias Sikandar Khan (35) is the name of taxi driver, who hails from Kanpur, in Uttar Pradesh. Police arrested him from the footpath of Cooperage garden.

According to Vijay Hatiskar, Senior Police Inspector of Colaba Police station, "Three minor girls of BMC run schools informed her teacher about the conduct of accused. One day she went to the spot and find girls complaint was true. She immediately informed us and we have arrested him after tracing his taxi number."

Police have booked him under IPC section 354D (stalking), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and under section 12 of POCSO. Police are also making inquiries about his past records.

According to the police report, the accused used to stand outside the BMC school of Colaba at the beginning and end of each day of school. He used to follow three girls, who are studying in fifth standard. Out of three, two girls are aged 12 and one is aged 13.

According to the complaint of a teacher, the taxi driver used to whistle and make other obscene gestures to the girls.