Mumbai News: Opposition Calls Shinde Govt 'Unconstitutional', Boycotts CM's Customary Tea Party

Mumbai: The Opposition on Sunday announced boycott of the customary tea party organised by the CM on the eve of the monsoon session citing corruption, misrule and disrespect to the Constitution by means of breaking the opposition parties. They also termed the government unconstitutional.

Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat said that the opposition shall move a resolution regarding the leader of opposition in the house.

Opposition criticized the Shinde government

Leader of opposition in legislative council Ambadas Danve criticized the government. However, with a major group of NCP has joined the government, the opposition appeared weak.

The MVA leaders huddled at Vidhan Bhavan and NCP's Eknath Khadse, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Ambadas Danve and Balasaheb Thorat of the Congress addressed a joint press conference.

Boycott CM's tea party

"Members of PWP and SP too were with us. We all decided to boycott the CM's tea party as we oppose this unconstitutional government," Danve said.

He also said that the government is acting against the farmers and that there are record number of suicides under this government.

Opposition raises public issues

"In the last session govt had announced the rate of ₹350 for Onion. However farmers didn't get even a rupee. Their registration too was cancelled. The rates for cotton have come down from ₹12,000 to ₹6,000. Govt had even announced relief for farmers hit by incesaent rains. But, nobody received it. Govt had made several announcements but hardly anything materialized. This has led to increase in farmers' suicides so much so that it appears that it will be a record very soon. Farmers suicides are happening in all parts of Maharashtra because the government has failed in fulfilling even the basic expectations," Danve said.

He also slammed the government over deteriorating law and order situation in the state while expressing concern over increase in crimes against women. On communal riots he said that those appeared to be state sponsored.

