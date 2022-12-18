Maharashtra: Opposition boycotts customary tea meeting alleging failure of Shinde Fadnavis government on all fronts

Representational Image | Salman Ansari

A day after the Halla Bol morcha, the opposition parties stepped up attacks against the Shinde Fadnavis government alleging complete failure on all fronts and boycotted the customary tea meeting convened by the Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde on the eve of the winter session of the Maharashtra Legislature in the second capital of the state. After the meeting of the opposition leaders in the presence of leaders of opposition in the state assembly and council Mr Ajit Pawar and Mr Ambadas Danve, they claimed that although it has been six months since the Shinde-Fadnavis government came to power, the work has not yet started in the interest of the state.

The opposition slammed the Shinde Fadnavis government for being indecisive on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue despite controversial claims made by the Karnataka Chief Minister Mr Basavraj Bommai.

Mr Pawar accused the state government of noting providing relief to the farmers who were hit hard by heavy rains and floods. ‘’The series of controversial statements about the great men by the rulers continue. Many projects in Maharashtra have been moved out to other states,’’ he said. He added that the opposition gave a letter to the Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde conveying its decision to boycott the customary tea meeting.

Mr Pawar was accompanied by other opposition leaders including State President of Congress Nana Patole, Senior Leader MLA Chhagan Bhujabal, MLA Dilip Valse-Patil, MLA Sunil Kedar, MLA Eknath Khadse, Shiv Sena UBT Sunil Prabhu, PWP legislator Jayant Patil and MLA Anil Patil.

Mr Pawar announced that the opposition will strongly raise a slew of issues including problems of citizens of Vidarbha, Marathwada, Konkan, North Maharashtra, West Maharashtra, farmers' plight and non-payment of scholarship dues to students froOBCs, SCs, STs and minorities.

‘’As the opposition party, we always play a role in constructive cooperation with the state government to fulfil the expectations of the thirteen crore people of the state to get fair rights, to improve the quality of life of the weak, deprived and marginalized people, to speed up the industrial, economic, social, cultural and educational development of the state. Full cooperation will be given to the government for the development of the state, for the benefit of the citizens, announced Mr Pawar. However, he said that the opposition will strongly oppose the insult of great men and icons of Maharashtra and those who break the bonds of Maharashtra's land, play with Maharashtra's self-respect, and cheat the state’s interests. We will definitely fulfil the duty of preserving the self-respect of Maharashtra.’’

Mr Pawar alleged that it was not the flight of key projects out of Maharashtra but there has been stagnation in investment and rising unemployment causing depression among youth.