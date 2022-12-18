Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief visits Construction & Demolition Waste Project in Turbhe, inspects operations

Navi Mumbai: The municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar inspected the Construction and Demolition Waste Treatment Project (C & D Waste Project) in Turbhe and directed the Solid Waste Management (SWM) department to make the project fully operational at the earliest.

On the occasion, City Engineer Sanjay Desai, Additional City Engineer Shirish Aardwad and other officers were present.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has provided a mobile number 8898017009 for transferring of construction and demolition waste to the civic-run procession unit in Turbhe. Citizens can call this number to lift construction debris from the site at minimal costs.

However, the commissioner found that many of the citizens or developers dump debris along roads at night. “The citizens should use the service when needed so that the debris and construction waste is processed scientifically at a reasonable price and not just dumped”, said the civic chief Mr. Narvekar. He added that two debris-loading teams are keeping a watchful eye on the open spaces in the city to prevent unauthorized dumping of debris.