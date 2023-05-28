India: Opposition leaders boycotting NITI Aayog on account of Sunday's boycott of Parliament inauguration

Mail Today

Eight Opposition chief ministers boycotted a NITI Aayog governing council meeting on Saturday in what is reflected as the opposition parties pursuing the policy of boycott of the government on the lines they boycotted Sunday inauguration of the new Parliament House.

Calling it unfortunate and irresponsible, senior BJP leader and former union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad flayed the boycott of Aayog as equal to boycotting the states development.

Boycotting of NITI Aayog

In a statement, he said, "States not being represented will lose out on more than hundred important issues that will be discussed at the Governing Council Meeting (GCM)."

On the opposition parties accusing the BJP of not respecting the institutions, Prasad said the truth is that insulting the institutions of the country has become a habit of the Opposition.

"In the last Governing Council meeting nearly 40 key areas were identified and the same are being jointly implemented by Centre, States and UTs.

The parties which are not attending this meeting on Saturday have earlier also opposed the CAG, Election Commission of India, CEC, and the election process of India. All these parties openly criticize the constitutional institutions of the country.

He said, "The Bharatiya Janata Party wants to ask the opposition parties how far will you go against Modi ji. These people do not come to the ceremony of laying the foundation stone of the new Parliament building. They have also decided not to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building."

Politically incorrect

"There is still one year left for the Lok Sabha elections, you will fight a political battle during the elections, but it is not right to fight a political battle with NITI Aayog. For the 8th Governing Council Meeting, more than hundred issues have been identified for arriving at a broad consensus at the national level. This will be an opportunity for Centre and States to work together as Team India and achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047, reaching the last mile," Prasad added.