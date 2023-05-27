'It is a historic moment, boycotting it is an insult to freedom fighters,' Ramdev baba comments on inauguration of new Parliament building (WATCH)

On Saturday, yoga guru Ramdev baba expressed his views on the new Parliament row which will be inaugurated by PM Modi on May 28. The opening ceremony was announced to see a boycott by several opposition parties in the view that it was being inaugurated by the prime minister instead of President Murmu. Condemning the boycott decision, Ramdev baba asked the respective parties to rethink over the decision.

"It is a historic moment to witness this (inauguration of new Parliament building). It is an opportunity for every citizen to respect and honour democracy along with the country's unity, integrity, and culture," he said while adding that boycotting it is an insult to those who struggled for India's independence.

In a conversation with news agency ANI, "More than five lakh martyrs sacrificed their lives for the country's independence. And, if there is a place to mark the freedom of the country then it the government...It is an insult to democracy, government, and freedom fighters if one boycotts the inauguration of new Parliament building which has come into being."

WATCH VIDEO

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While 20 opposition parties have decided to boycott the event, seven non-National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parties, along with the 18 NDA members, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will reportedly be present at the ceremony.

Read Also Watch: PM Modi shares 1st look of new Parliament building