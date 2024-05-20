Kanthi Seat, West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Candidates, Previous Results, And Schedule |

Out of 42 in West Bengal, Kanthi is a key parliamentary constituency set to witness polls on May 25th during the 6th phase of the Lok Sabha Elections.This constituency is a general category constituency and has a literacy rate of 76.99 percent. It has seven assembly segments: Chandipur, Patashpur, Kanthi Uttar, Bhagabanpur, Khejuri, Kanthi Dakshin, and Ramnagar spanning the Purba Medinipur district. As per the last 2021 assembly elections, the BJP secured Kanthi Uttar, Bhagabanpur, Khejuri, and Kanthi Dakshin assembly constituencies, whereas the Trinamool Congress secured Chandipur, Patashpur, and Ramnagar constituencies. As per the 2011 census, the number of rural and urban voters in this parliamentary seat is approximately 15,59,301 and 97,767, which is around 94.1 percent and 5.9 percent, respectively. The AITC has maintained its stronghold on the seat by winning the past three elections.

ASSEMBLY SEGMENTS | FPJ

Prime Contestants

The BJP has seasoned Soumendu Adhikari, the brother of the prominent BJP figure in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, to contest against Uttam Barik from the AITC and Urbashi Bhattacharya from the Congress, among the long list of contenders racing for this vying seat. The Trinamool Congress is aiming for a fourth consecutive win in this parliamentary seat.

KEY CONTESTANTS | FPJ

From the Previous Polls

In the 2019 general elections, the AITC’s Sisir Kumar Adhikari, with 7,11,872 votes and 49.98 percent of the vote share, defeated the BJP’s Debasish Samanta with 1,11,668 marginal votes.

PREVIOUS ELECTION WINNERS | FPJ

In the 2014 elections, the AITC’s Sisir Kumar Adhikari, again with 2,29,490 marginal votes, defeated the CPI(M)’s Tapas Sinha, securing 6,76,749 votes and 52.82 percent of the vote share.

In 2009, with 1,29,103 marginal votes, Prasanta Pradhan from the CPI(M) was defeated by the AITC’s Sisir Kumar Adhikari with 6,06,712 votes and 53.96 percent of the vote share.

PREVIOUS LOK SABHA ELECTION RESULTS | FPJ

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.