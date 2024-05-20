Maharashtra: Murder Accused Escaped From UP Police, Now Arrested |

Thane: The murder accused, Jamiruddin Qureshi, has been arrested in the murder case of a Jaunpur-based journalist, Ashutosh Shrivastava. He escaped from the custody of the UP police near Khandawa railway station in MP while being taken back to UP. Now, on May 19 at midnight (2:20 AM), he was arrested at a relative's house where he was hiding, within the jurisdiction of Padgha police in Bhiwandi.Police said that Qureshi, a resident of Shahganj Tahsil in Jaunpur district, Uttar Pradesh, is a history sheeter and has been arrested in Bhiwandi by UP's Jaunpur police on Tuesday in connection with the murder of Jaunpur-based journalist Ashutosh Shrivastava.After the incident, Qureshi fled from Shahganj taluka in Jaunpur and stayed in Bhiwandi.

UP police received a tip-off and contacted the Anti-extortion police officer of Thane police

The UP police received a tip-off and contacted the Anti-extortion police officer of Thane police. They laid a trap and arrested him on Tuesday, but he escaped during transit remand.The Shahjang police said that a total of 19 bodily offenses and animal prevention and cruelty act cases have already been lodged against Qureshi across the city.Maloji Shinde, Senior Police Inspector, Anti-Extortion Cell of Thane Police, said, "We received information about a man who killed a local UP journalist. We, along with UP Police, reached Bhiwandi and apprehended a Qureshi from the Khadaan Road area under the jurisdiction of Bhiwandi City Police Station on Tuesday. The accused was produced in court and granted transit remand till May 17."

The police in Thane said that Qureshi was being taken by train by UP police, but Qureshi got a chance and escaped from the hands of the UP police at Khandwa railway station. He went back to Bhiwandi and holed up in Padgha village. In this incident, two individuals, Mansaram Gupta (sub-inspector) and Brijesh Singh (constable), have been suspended by the Jaunpur Superintendent of Police.The investigation officer of Uttar Pradesh police said, 'We have concrete information through informers that Qureshi was hiding in Padgha. We have formed a team of police personnel under the instruction of a senior cop. We laid a trap at Padgha and later arrested him. We produced the accused in the local court. The court granted transit remand for two days.''

Mansaram Gupta, Police Sub Inspector, said, 'The deceased Shrivastav and Qureshi and his family members had land disputes situated at Sabarhad village in Jaunpur for many years. Thereafter, Shrivastav won a case for land in a civil court in Jaunpur and later initiated legal work, and mutation was done by the land revenue department. So far, during the preliminary probe, Shrivastav had been injured with five bullets which were shot by assailants. Further investigation is being carried out.'

