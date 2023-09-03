Maharashtra Crime: Double Murder Jolts Amravati, Bodies Of Mother-Son Found In Bed Box; Probe Underway

Representational photo |

Maharashtra: In a shocking incident reported from Amravati, the Maharashtra Police found two lifeless bodies of a mother and her son concealed inside a bed box in Amravati city on Saturday. The victims were identified as 45-year-old Neelima Ganesh Kapse and her 22-year-old son Ayush Kapse.

Neighbours Informed Family Over Disturbing Odour

The unsettling chain of events began with neighbours detecting a foul smell emanating from the victims' residence, persisting for two days. Concerned for their well-being, the neighbours alerted the relatives of the deceased. Hailing from Nagpur, the family members rushed to the scene only to find the house securely locked.

Upon arriving at the scene, the family discovered the front door locked from the inside, and the back door sealed shut. Fearing the worst, they immediately contacted the police for assistance. The initial police investigation took a harrowing turn as officers broke the seal on the back door and entered the premises.

Inside, a horrifying scene awaited them: bloodstains marred the bed, and an overpowering, putrid odour hung in the air. Acting swiftly, the police decided to inspect the bed box, which was filled with the lifeless bodies of Neelima and Ayush Kapse.

Investigation Underway, Elder Son At Large

Adding to the perplexity of the situation, the victims' neighbours reported that the woman's eldest son had been missing since the incident. His mobile phone remained switched off, further deepening the mystery surrounding the cold-blooded murders in their house. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, and the police have initiated a murder investigation.