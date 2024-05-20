Brij Bhushan POCSO case: Delhi court defers order on police's cancellation report

Brij Bhushan Singh | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Monday, May 20, deferred the order on the cancellation report filed by the Delhi Police in a POCSO case against former WFI Chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

This case was filed based on a complaint lodged by a minor female wrestler. Delhi Police had filed a cancellation report after the victim retracted her earlier statement.

Special (POCSO) Judge Chhavi Kapoor deferred the order to July 27, 2024. The matter is to be taken up at 2 PM. Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Atul Srivastava appeared through video conferencing (VC) in the matter.

On August 1, 2023, the court reserved its order on the cancellation report after noting the response of the minor wrestler and her father. They did not oppose the cancellation report. The minor wrestler and her father had appeared before the court and said that they were satisfied with the investigation of Delhi police, Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava had told media. He also said that the daughter and her father did not oppose the cancellation report filed by the Delhi police.

They had appeared on the notice issued by the Patiala House court on July 4. The hearing was conducted in a closed courtroom (In Camera Proceedings). Delhi police had filed the cancellation report on June 15 in the case. The report contains more than 500 pages.

A charge sheet was also filed in Rouse Avenue Court in a sexual harrasment case against Singh and Vinod Tomar. The Rouse Avenue court has ordered to frame charges against Singh and Tomar.