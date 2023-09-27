Mumbai News: Mulund Station To Get Three New Escalators For Improved Commuter Experience | representative pic

Mumbai: Central Railway's Mumbai Division is set to introduce three new escalators at Mulund Station. Mulund Station is considered one of the busiest stations on the suburban section of Central Railway. Currently, the station has only two escalators, leading to congestion during peak hours.

The new escalators are strategically placed, with two located on the west side, facilitating both upward and downward movements, while one escalator will be dedicated to facilitating upward travel on the east side. These additions aim to alleviate congestion and improve passenger flow within the station.

1.3 lakh footfall

Mulund Station currently handles a staggering 1.31 lakh passengers daily and accommodates approximately 800 local trains daily, making it a vital hub for Mumbai's commuter network.

Recently, Mumbai Division implemented a revolutionary Web & Mobile App-based GSM Alert Monitoring System for escalators. This state-of-the-art system allows real-time monitoring of escalators from the Central Control Room, ensuring swift detection and resolution of any escalator issues. Audio and visual alerts promptly inform controllers of escalator malfunctions, improving operational efficiency and passenger convenience.

Currently, Central Railway's Mumbai Division already has 132 operational escalators, with an additional 54 escalators in the installation pipeline. An official stated, "These developments are part of the division's ongoing efforts to provide seamless and efficient travel experiences to the bustling metropolis of Mumbai."

"With these new escalators and the innovative monitoring system, Central Railway's Mumbai Division aims to transform the daily commute for thousands of passengers, ensuring smoother transitions and improved reliability in their journeys," he added.

