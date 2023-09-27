Central Railway Dedicates 9th Day of Swachhata Pakhwada to Catering Management & Hygiene Standards

Central Railway Dedicates 9th Day of Swachhata Pakhwada to Catering Management and Hygiene Standards | file pic

Central Railway dedicated the 9th day of Swachhata Pakhwada to monitoring catering management and the level of hygiene standards maintained in the base kitchen, railway refreshment stalls, and canteens, as well as the disposal of food waste to maintain cleanliness throughout the railway network.

MUMBAI DIVISION

In the Mumbai division, canteens, food stalls, and those around station premises were intensively cleaned by the staff responsible for these facilities. Food vendors, cooks, and canteen staff were actively involved in cleaning storerooms and organizing food items systematically. Unused and unwanted materials were removed, and food stall vendors and canteen staff were advised to use twin dustbins to segregate dry and wet waste. Availability of separate dry and wet dustbins was ensured.

BHUSAVAL DIVISION

Station Managers and Chief Health Inspectors undertook intensive cleaning at Amravati station premises, followed by monitoring the hygiene maintained in station refreshment stalls. Chief Health Inspector inspected the base kitchen of Bhusaval running room to ensure proper housekeeping, kitchen upkeep, and hygiene standards maintained by the cooks, while also ensuring the staff wore proper uniforms. At Pachora station, CHI inspected food stalls and took milk samples to test food quality on Swachh Ahar day. Health inspectors at Manmad station interacted with food vendors, cooks, and canteen staff regarding cleanliness, proper segregation of food waste, and ascertained the medical fitness of catering staff. CHI of Nasik Road inspected the cleanliness at IREEN canteen and its corresponding dining hall at Nasik Road.

NAGPUR DIVISION

Intensive cleaning of canteens and food stalls in and around station premises at various stations of NGP division was carried out. Staff from the commercial department inspected the refreshment stalls at Wardha station. Store rooms, cold storage facilities, utensil cleaning, medical health of staff, personal hygiene, and general cleanliness of base kitchens were inspected at Nagpur railway station. Utensil cleaning and garbage disposal activities were inspected at the running room of Majri station. The medical department ensured the display of food safety boards at various food stalls at Nagpur station.

PUNE DIVISION

An intensive inspection drive of railway canteens, refreshment stalls, and other vending units was undertaken at different locations of Pune division. The activity included inspection of food samples and the quality of food ingredients. Health inspectors counseled the staff working in the stalls on maintaining hygiene and cleanliness. At Pune station, refreshment stalls were checked for the expiry date of food packets. CHIs inspected the base kitchen at Pune and food stalls on all platforms. Cleanliness in and around canteen premises and refreshment stalls was monitored at Miraj station. The fruit stall at Miraj was inspected to ascertain the quality and freshness of the fruit. Health inspectors counseled the staff working in the stalls on maintaining hygiene and cleanliness at Shivajinagar, Satara, Hadapsar, and Baramati stations of Pune division.

SOLAPUR DIVISION

Intensive cleaning activities across various stations of Solapur division included cleaning of all refreshment stalls, food plazas, kitchens, and running rooms with respect to utensil cleaning and proper disposal of food waste and garbage through proper segregation. At Pandharpur, food and tea stalls were inspected, and staff was counseled on keeping the canteen and surrounding areas clean. At Kurduwadi and Kopargaon stations, health inspectors ascertained that food vendors, cooks, and stall bearers wore proper uniforms and maintained physical cleanliness and good health. Dining halls of food plazas were inspected at Solapur and other stations for neatness and proper sanitation. Food samples were tested for quality and hygiene.

