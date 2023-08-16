 CMD, BHEL inaugurates Swachhata Pakhwada in BHEL; Administers Swachhata Pledge to employees
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Inaugurating the Swachhata Pakhwada in Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Dr. Nalin Shinghal, Chairman & Managing Director, BHEL, administered the 'Swachhata Pledge' to the company's employees. The CMD exhorted BHEL employees to participate enthusiastically in the Swachhata Pakhwada and contribute wholeheartedly to the National 'Swachh Bharat' Mission.

