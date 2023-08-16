CMD, BHEL inaugurates Swachhata Pakhwada in BHEL; Administers Swachhata Pledge to employees

Inaugurating the Swachhata Pakhwada in Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Dr. Nalin Shinghal, Chairman & Managing Director, BHEL, administered the 'Swachhata Pledge' to the company's employees. The CMD exhorted BHEL employees to participate enthusiastically in the Swachhata Pakhwada and contribute wholeheartedly to the National 'Swachh Bharat' Mission.

