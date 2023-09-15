Indian Railways Launches 'Swachhata Pakhwada 2023' Campaign

FPJ

In a concerted effort to enhance cleanliness and environmental awareness, Indian Railways has launched the Swachhata Pakhwada-2023 campaign, which will run from September 16th to October 2nd.

The campaign, in line with the Swachh Bharat Mission, was also inaugurated on September 15th by Ashok Kumar Misra, General Manager of Western Railway, and Naresh Lalwani, General Manager of Central Railway. During the inauguration, railway officials, staff, and employees across divisions took the Swachhata Pledge, committing to devote 100 hours annually (two hours per week) to voluntary cleanliness efforts.

Activities from raising awareness to promoting clean food, water

The Swachhata Pakhwada will encompass a series of activities dedicated to improving cleanliness across railway premises, including stations, trains, tracks, offices, colonies, workshops, maintenance depots, and hospitals. Each day of the campaign is dedicated to specific cleanliness themes, ranging from raising awareness about cleanliness and reducing plastic use to promoting clean food and water.

Key highlights of the campaign include shramdaan (voluntary work for cleanliness), tree plantation drives, the distribution of cloth bags to reduce plastic usage, and various environmental and cleanliness projects. The campaign aims to engage railway employees and the public in fostering a cleaner and greener environment.

Spreading message of cleanliness

In addition to on-ground efforts, railways are using various communication channels such as banners, posters, digital displays, announcements, and jingles to spread the message of cleanliness and environmental responsibility. The campaign will culminate on October 2nd, coinciding with Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, with Swachhata Shramdaan activities.

This Swachhata Pakhwada-2023 campaign demonstrates the Indian Railways' commitment to maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness and environmental sustainability across their vast network. By actively involving employees and the public, railways aim to create a cleaner and more eco-friendly railway ecosystem for all passengers and stakeholders.