Indian Railways To Add Two AC 3 Tier Economy Coaches To 10105 Diva-Sawantwadi Express, 10106 Sawantwadi-Diva Express

Indian Railway |

Railways have decided to augment the following train with Two AC 3 tier Economy class coach as per details given below:

10105 Diva-Sawantwadi Express with effect from 16.09.2023 to 15.10.2023.10106 Sawantwadi - Diva Express with effect from September 15 to October 14.

Revised composition: Two AC-3 Tier economy, 10 General second class, one luggage cum Guard's Brake Van and one Generator Car.Reservation: Bookings will open from 14.09.2023 at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in.

For details of timings at halts of this special please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

Passengers are advised to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour for their and others safety.

