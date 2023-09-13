 Indian Railways To Add Two AC 3 Tier Economy Coaches To 10105 Diva-Sawantwadi Express, 10106 Sawantwadi-Diva Express
Passengers are advised to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour for their and others safety.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 09:24 PM IST
Railways have decided to augment the following train with Two AC 3 tier Economy class coach as per details given below:

10105 Diva-Sawantwadi Express with effect from 16.09.2023 to 15.10.2023.10106 Sawantwadi - Diva Express with effect from September 15 to October 14.

Revised composition: Two AC-3 Tier economy, 10 General second class, one luggage cum Guard's Brake Van and one Generator Car.Reservation: Bookings will open from 14.09.2023 at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in.

For details of timings at halts of this special please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

