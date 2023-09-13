Navi Mumbai: NMMT Runs 32 Special Buses For Train Passengers Between Belapur And Panvel Due To Railway Block

NMMT Bus | File

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) has started 32 special bus services between Belapur railway station and Panvel railway station for the convenience of late-night passengers of suburban trains.

The Central Railway has taken a block from Belapur to Panvel during the night to facilitate the construction of two tracks (up and down) for the dedicated freight corridor at Panvel station commenced on August 18, with a planned duration of approximately 45 days, set to conclude on October 2. During this period, nightly blocks lasting three to four hours have been in effect at Panvel station yard.

The blocks are being undertaken during night for five hours, from 12:30 am to 5:30 am, and are expected to continue until October 2. During the block period, a few late-night services upto Panvel from CSMT are being cancelled or curtailed. Similarly, early morning services from Panvel are cancelled. In order to ease the inconvenience of railway commuters, NMMT has been running extra buses.

NNMT Manager Receives Letter From Central Railway Seeking Assistance

Yogesh Kaduskar, transport manager of Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) confirmed that they received a letter from the Central Railway and accordingly started special services from both sides.

NMMT has been running a total of 32 special services between Belapur and Panvel. "We have deputed eight buses to cater late night passengers. The buses will run via Sion-Panvel highway," he said. He added the first bus from the end starts at 12 midnight and the last will be 6.34 am from Panvel and 7.26 am from Belapur.