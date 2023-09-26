Central Railway Announces Special Suburban Train Services for Ganapati Immersion | Photo Credit: Unsplash

Mumbai: Central Railway will operate 10 suburban special train services (5 pairs) between CSMT-Kalyan/Thane/Belapur stations on the night of September 28th/29th for the benefit of passengers during the Ganapati immersion. These suburban special train services will make stops at all stations.

When asked about the details of these special local trains, officials said that a CSMT-Kalyan Special local will depart from CSMT at 01:40 am and arrive at Kalyan at 03:10 am. A CSMT-Thane Special local will depart from CSMT at 02:30 am and arrive at Thane at 03:30 am. Another CSMT-Kalyan Special local will leave CSMT at 03:25 am and arrive at Kalyan at 4:55 am.

Train details:

Similarly, in the opposite direction, a Kalyan-CSMT Special local will depart from Kalyan at 12:05 am (midnight) and arrive at CSMT at 01:30 am. A Thane-CSMT Special local will leave Thane at 01:00 am and arrive at CSMT at 02:00 am. Another Thane-CSMT Special will leave Thane at 02:00 am and arrive at CSMT at 03:00 am.

On the Harbour Line, a CSMT-Belapur Special local will depart from CSMT at 01:30 am and arrive at Belapur at 02:35 am. Another CSMT-Belapur Special local will depart from CSMT at 02:45 am and arrive at Belapur at 03:50 am.

Similarly, in the opposite direction, a Belapur-CSMT Special will leave Belapur at 01:15 am and arrive at CSMT at 02:20 am. Another Belapur-CSMT Special local will leave Belapur at 02:00 am and arrive at CSMT at 03:05 am.

