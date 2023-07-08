Mumbai News: Minister of State for Railways Distributes Shoe Shining Kits to Shoe Shiners at CSMT

Mumbai: Minister of State for Railways Distributes Shoe Shining Kits to Shoe Shiners at CSMT |

Mumbai: Minister of State for Railways, Raosaheb Patil Danve, joined forces with the Tarpan Foundation to distribute shoe shining kits to shoe shiners at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Saturday. The initiative aims to support and uplift the livelihoods of these workers. During the distribution event, it was announced that more kits would be provided in the future.

"Ten boot polish workers at CSMT Station were provided with boot polish kits during the distribution ceremony. Additionally, a chair arrangement named 'Charan Seva' will be made available for 540 boot polish workers in the Central and Western Railways over the next three months. This initiative underscores the government's focus on providing facilities and support to workers in the railway sector," stated an official of CR.

Redevelopment of 1,250 stations across India

Minister Danve, during discussions with reporters, highlighted the railway ministry's allocation of a budget of Rs 12,500 crores for the redevelopment of 1,250 stations across the country. This redevelopment initiative aims to enhance the railway passenger experience and provide amenities comparable to those found in airports.

Danve further emphasised that as railway services in the country progress, passengers can expect a more comfortable and convenient journey, akin to the Vande Bharat Express.

The event witnessed the presence of Deepak Kesarkar, the Guardian Minister of Mumbai City, renowned film director and producer Mahesh Manjrekar, and Shrikant Bhartiya, Member of Legislative Council (MLC), Vidhan Parishad.

Minister Danve also took the opportunity to engage with the "Mumbai Dabbawalas" present at the event. The dabbawalas shared their commuting challenges in suburban trains while at work and submitted a detailed representation to the Minister of State for Railways. This interaction highlighted the importance of understanding and addressing the specific challenges faced by different sections of railway passengers.

Furthermore, Minister Danve conducted a safety inspection of the Driver and Guard Running Room, as well as the RS Valve Simulator. The RS Valve is an emergency braking system crucial for the safety and security of passengers and goods during train operations. The Minister recognized the significance of comprehensive training for emergency braking situations and commended the Mumbai Division for developing an in-house simulator model that accurately replicates real-life running conditions.

During his visit, Minister Danve also explored the Namah sleeping pod hotel located at CSMT Platform No. 14. He interacted with passengers utilizing the facility, gathering their feedback on the provided amenities and services.