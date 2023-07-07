Mumbai News: CSMT Takes the Stink Out of Urinals and Saves Water Too |

Mumbai: The Central Railway (CR) has installed odour-free waterless urinals on a trial basis at Milan Hall, located in front of platform number 13 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).According to a CR official, each day, an estimated 5,000 to 6,000 people use the urinals at Milan Hall. With this installation, the railway system is saving 5,000 liters of water per day.

“By eliminating the need for approximately 0.5 to 1 liter of water per flush per urinal, this technology proves to be efficient and cost-effective,” said a CR officialHe said the technology also helps to lower initial setup and maintenance costs, as there is no requirement for flush valves, piping, or sensors.

Reducing spread of communicable diseases

“This type of urinal needs regular cleaning. It is also advised not to insert brushes or any other objects into the odour trap. Only good quality mild cleaning agents or natural cleaners should be used for cleaning the pan. Furthermore, spitting pan, gutka, or any other substances in the urinal pot may affect the performance of the kit,” the official added. The official said that the dry operation and touch-free functionality of these urinals also reduce the spread of communicable diseases.

Odour trap mechanisms, such as sealant liquids, microbial control, membranes, and curtain valves, prevent the development of foul odours in the drainage lines connected to the urinals. The conventional method of using water to flush urinal pans dilutes and transports urine into the mainline through drainpipes.