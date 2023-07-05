Mumbai News: Train Services Disrupted As CSMT-Titwala Local Train Rubs Against Platform at Mumbra Station

A CSMT - Titwala slow local train experienced rubbing against the edge of the platform number one of Mumbra station, leading to a temporary disruption of train services on Wednesday. The incident occurred at 9.20 pm on the platform number one of Mumbra station, causing a delay of 25 minutes before normal operations resumed, said an official of CR.

According to sources, the incident resulted delay in several local train services, The impacted services included a Kalyan slow local, an Ambarnath slow local, another Kalyan slow local, and a Dombivali slow local.

Passengers at the scene reported that the problem affected several local trains, resulting in extended delays. One Twitter user shared, "Trains stuck for more than an hour at Mumbra. No movement towards Kalyan. Everyone jumping off trains and on feet" at 9:51 pm.

However a senior railway official said that its happened at around 9:20 pm, the train made contact with the edge of the platform, prompting railway staff to quickly respond and ensure the safety of passengers and the train itself. Fortunately, there were no significant damages or derailment, and after being checked by the mechanical staff of the Central Railway, the train was departed from Mumbra.

Another official from the Central Railway stated, "During the inspection, no major defects were found in the coach that rubbed against the platform edge." However, the train will undergo further examination at Kalyan, and if necessary, the affected train will be sent for repairs.

Dr. Shivraj Manaspure, Chief Public Relations Officer of the Central Railway, clarified that the incident was a result of the Titwala local train coming into contact with the platform edge, rather than a derailment. He assured that all trains have resumed their services, and the railway authorities are taking necessary measures to prevent such incidents in the future.