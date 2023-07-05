Mumbai Rains: From Diverted BEST Bus Routes And Traffic Snarls To Airport And Local Train Status- Click Here For Latest Updates | Representative Image

Mumbai: The city and its suburbs have been receiving light rainfall since Tuesday and has worn a gloomy look due to the dark skies hovering over the city. The mist has been lending the city a mystical feel in the meanwhile. However, it does throw life off gear at times for the citizens.

The city is likely to see more rainfall as the India Meterological Department has forecasted that the city and suburbs will see moderate to heavy rainfall. The weather agency has also said that there is a possibility of the city receiving very heavy spells of the rains in isolated pockets.

IMD has sounded a yellow alert until July 7. Meanwhile, Thane and Palghar districts have also been assigned yellow alert, the Raigad district has been assigned orange alert indicating the possibility of very heavy rainfall in the region.

Forecast for the day

The city presently is at 26.2°C and has 94% humidity. However, the temperature is likely to fluctuate between 27°C and 24°C for the next 48 hours. “Heavy rainfall in city and suburbs with possibility of very heavy rainfall likely at a few places,” the IMD forecast stated.

Traffic congestion & BEST Bus Diversion

On Wednesday morning, the transportation was rather smooth and there were no BEST bus diversions. Meanwhile the Central and Western Railway said that the trains are plying on time as well.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'good' category, with a reading of 45.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI of different areas

Colaba · 66 AQI · Good

Sion · 27 AQI · Good

Bandra Kurla Complex · 134 AQI · Moderate

Borivali · 106 AQI · Moderate

Kasarvadavali · 33 AQI · Good