Mumbai Rains Live Updates: IMD Issues Orange, Yellow Alerts For City

IMD issues orange, yellow alerts for city

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange’ alert (heavy to very heavy rainfall) for Mumbai today and a ‘yellow’ alert (stay updated about potential severe weather) for tomorrow and Friday. In the 24 hours ending Tuesday 8.30pm, the IMD’s observatories at Colaba and Santacruz recorded 42mm and 20mm, respectively. Rainfall intensity was high in Bandra, Antop Hill and Dadar area.