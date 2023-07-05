Mumbai Rains Live Updates: IMD Issues Orange, Yellow Alerts For City

WATCH: 5-Feet Rat Snake Takes Shelter At Petrol Pump, Rescued
"A 5ft Rat snake takes shelter at a busy petrol pump near L.B.S. Marg, #Bhandup West in #Mumbai ; evacuated safely by @raww_ngo & released back into its natural habitat in coordination with @MahaForest," tweeted a user along with the video.
IMD issues orange, yellow alerts for city
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange’ alert (heavy to very heavy rainfall) for Mumbai today and a ‘yellow’ alert (stay updated about potential severe weather) for tomorrow and Friday. In the 24 hours ending Tuesday 8.30pm, the IMD’s observatories at Colaba and Santacruz recorded 42mm and 20mm, respectively. Rainfall intensity was high in Bandra, Antop Hill and Dadar area.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)