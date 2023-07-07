Mumbai: Have You Seen This Man Begging Near CSMT? His Net Worth Will Leave You Stunned |

A 'beggar' identified as Bharat Jain and dubbed as the 'World's richest beggar' has gone viral on the internet after netizens learned about his net worth, possessions, and financially-sound lifestyle. The term 'beggar' which reminds us of people seeking help to meet basic needs literally doesn't go with Jain who owns an expensive property in Mumbai and holds a net worth of ₹7.5 crores ($1 million approx).

Begs at CSMT

Is it injustice to those really in need when someone like Jain walks on the street to beg for money? With that unanswered and making you think, it is said that he is often spotted begging at prominent locations of the city which include the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). Bharat Jain is believed to receive around two thousand rupees per day in a span of 10 to 12 hours.

Stays in a duplex in Parel

The family sees a decent standard of living which include his kids attending a convent school to receive education.

Reportedly, the richest beggar has two shops in Thane that he owns and rents out for a monthly income of ₹30,000 in addition to a pricey 2BHK flat in Mumbai that is valued at 1.2 crore rupees. However, he resides with his family in Parel's 1BHK duplex.

It is learned that the members of the family operate a stationery store, offering alternative means of income.