Mumbai: 29-Year-Old Man From Bhayandar Loses ₹28 Lakh In 6 Days To Online Task Fraud

Mumbai: A 29-year-old man from Bhayandar who is employed with a Mumbai—based business process management firm became the latest target of cyber crooks who cheated him of more than Rs.28 lakh with fake promises of attractive commissions for online like submission tasks on a part-time basis. Notably, the cyber-crooks emptied the bank account of the victim within a span of six days. In his statement to the police, the complainant said that he received a message on his WhatsApp number from an unidentified sender with an offer of a part time job which envisaged submission of likes to products advertised by a well-known e-commerce platform which could fetch him Rs.4,000 per day.

How it all happened

In an apparent bid to win his trust, the crooks deposited Rs.3,000 as earnings for the tasks he completed during the initial stages. He was later added to a telegram group and lured to earn higher profits in prepaid tasks. The complainant fell for the trap and ended up depositing more than Rs.23.43 lakh through multiple online transfers in various bank accounts within a span of six days in March this year. However, he neither got back his investment nor any profit. The cyber crooks demanded more money towards insurance fees, if he wanted to withdraw his investments.

An offence under the relevant sections of the IPC and Information Technology Act was finally registered by the Navghar police on Saturday in compliance with judicial directions under section 154 Criminal Procedure Code, 1973. Officials from the Navghar police station have started investigations by embarking on a cash trail to identify the bank accounts and digital wallets which were used by the cyber crooks to park the ill-gotten wealth.