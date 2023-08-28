Mumbai News: MHB Police, NGO Launches QR-based Tracking System 'Suraksha Kawatch' For Dogs | FPJ

Mumbai: In a remarkable display of community-driven initiative, Senior Police Inspector Sudhir Kudalkar of MHB Police Station, in collaboration with pawfriend.in, has unveiled the 'Suraksha Kawatch' QR-based Digital Information Tracking System. This system aims to ensure the security and well-being of local community dogs, fostering unity and protection within the community.

'Suraksha Kawatch': Strengthening Bonds on Raksha Bandhan

On August 26, as the nation celebrated Raksha Bandhan, Senior Police Inspector Sudhir Kudalkar introduced the 'Suraksha Kawatch' initiative, emphasising the shared responsibility of safeguarding all living beings. This innovative QR-based Digital Information Tracking System, developed in partnership with pawfriend.in, aligns with the core values of a secure and harmonious society, contributing to a 'Surakshit Bharat' or 'Safe India.'

The 'Suraksha Kawatch' system, a collaboration between pawfriend.in and Akshay Ridlan, utilises QR technology to create a comprehensive digital tracking mechanism for MHB police station's community dogs. Each dog is assigned a unique QR code containing vital health, ownership, and emergency contact information. This system facilitates swift identification and contact with the dog's guardian during unforeseen incidents.

Senior Police Inspector Sudhir Kudalkar's Vision

Senior Police Inspector Mr. Sudhir Kudalkar expresses pride in introducing the 'Suraksha Kawatch' initiative, reflecting the commitment to a safer community for both humans and animals. Collaborating with pawfriend.in and Akshay Ridlan, this initiative embodies compassion and security, aligning with the sentiment of Raksha Bandhan.

Akshay Ridlan, the visionary behind pawfriend.in, shares excitement about the partnership, aiming to bridge the gap between humans and animals using technology. The 'Suraksha Kawatch' initiative exemplifies this commitment and collaboration with Senior Police Inspector Kudalkar and the MHB police station, fostering a compassionate and secure society.

The pioneering 'Suraksha Kawatch' initiative reflects MHB Police Station's dedication to embracing innovation for the betterment of both human and animal communities within their jurisdiction. This forward-thinking initiative stands as a beacon of hope and compassion, fostering a safer and harmonious environment for all.