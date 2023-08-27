Mumbai Shocker: Stray Dogs, Tied In Gunny Sacks, Rescued From Meat Trade In Jogeshwari; Video Surfaces

Twitter

Stray dogs who were tied and transported in gunny sacks allegedly for meat trade were rescued in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari area. A video of the incident was posted on X (Twitter).

The harrowing video shows men, who were transporting the dogs, removing them from the gunny sacks after a female animal lover’s intervention. The animals’ mouth and legs were tied with sharp wires. The incident allegedly happened opposite Momin Nagar in Jogeshwari West.

“Two dogs completely tied with thin sharp wires. Their mouths & all four limbs were tied in a very ruthless manner,” a post from Street Dogs of Bombay on Instagram stated.

The woman travelling in an auto saw the two men carrying gunny sacks, which were moving. The woman also heard howling noises coming from the gunny sacks. Upon hearing the noises, she got down from the auto and demanded the men to open the sacks. When the men open the sacks, the woman found dogs inside them. She demanded to release the dogs and untie them. The men opened cut open the wires that were tied around the dogs’ mouths and legs.

Mumbai police was tagged in the tweet. However, the police is yet to respond.

