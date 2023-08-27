Bengaluru News: Man Stabs 62-Year-Old With Knife In Malleshwaram After Presuming Him To Be Pet Parent Of Dog That Barked At Him

In a shocking incident reported from the Malleshwaram area of Bengaluru, a man who was barked at by a dog (likely a stray animal) attacked a person walking close to it. Presuming the man to be the pet parent of the dog, he pulled out a knife and stabbed him. The victim was a senior citizen aged 62 who suffered injuries on the jaw and right hand and was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical care.

Police arrest man who stabbed senior citizen

The attacker, who happens to be a 57-year-old daily wager named H Raju, has reportedly been arrested after the elderly man identified as Balasubramanya reported the case to the police and registered a complaint.

Details from the attack

On Monday night (August 21), Raju told the cops that he was walking on the pavement at the 17th Cross in Malleshwaram when a dog growled and chased him. While he tried to escape the dog's sight and save his life from a likely attack, he came across a man he mistook to be the dog's pet parent. With anger over the dog chase, he attacked Balasubramanya, a resident of the city's Rajajinagar area who was also on the road walking from the opposite side.

"Suddenly, the dog walking behind him (Balasubramanya) started barking at me. I started walking at a brisk pace and it chased me. I ran to the opposite pavement to escape from the dog. The dog disappeared and I got angry at the man as I thought it was his dog," the attacker was quoted as saying in news reports.

Health of 62-year-old victim

It was learned that Balasubramanya was admitted for treatment at the KC General Hospital after he was stabbed in his jaw along with being attacked on his right hand and finger. The victim told the police in his complaint that Raju yelled at him for neglecting 'his' dog and leaving him loose in the public space, followed by the physical attack and fleeing away. According to reports, the man has been discharged from healthcare and has returned home.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)