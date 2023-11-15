Mumbai News: Massive Fire Engulfs 6 Shops In Byculla West, None Injured

Mumbai News: Level 2 Fire Engulfs 6 Shops At Byculla West, None Injured | Salman Ansari

Mumbai: Nine people, including women and children, were rescued on Wednesday after a fire broke out in six shops located in Byculla West. No casualty or injury was reported, but goods stored in 5,000-6,000 sq ft area were gutted.

According to the fire brigade, the level-2 blaze erupted in a ground plus one-floor structure housing six shops opposite Saifi Manzil, near Hyat medical, Sakhali street number 3. Some parts of these shops were damaged due to the ensuing explosion of two LPG cylinders.

Fire chars 6 shops to ashes

The fire started at around 7.29am and the flames had also reached two nearby ground plus three-storey structures – Jubilee building and Dhobi ghat chawl. It engulfed electric installations, wiring, wooden furniture, exhaust fans, glass windows, and wooden frames of

doors and windows. Clothes and articles stored in the shops were reduced to ashes.

Fire breaks out in Byculla | FPJ

Cause of fire is yet to be ascertained

Chief Fire Brigade Officer Ravindra Ambulgekar said, “There were small manufacturing units of leather, chappals, shoes and garments in these shops. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. There were chemical and glue barrels in the shops owing to which there was thick smoke. Shop workers had run to safety before the arrival of the fire brigade.” Talking to FPJ, Assistant Divisional Fire Brigade Officer (Byculla Division) VN Sangale, who was leading the operation, said, “Fire broke out in one of the shops and spread to other five of them. Subsequently, two cylinders exploded and damaged the concrete structure.”The flames reached the second and third floors of the Jubilee building's C wing. Fire Brigade jawans rescued Jubilee residents while those living in chawl had already taken shelter at a safe place. The fire was finally doused at around 12.03pm with the help of 12 fire engines and eight hose lines.

