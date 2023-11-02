 Mumbai News: 2 Injured In Ghatkopar Building Fire
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 02, 2023, 10:47 PM IST
Mumbai News: 2 Injured In Ghatkopar Building Fire | Representational Image

Mumbai: A fire broke out on the fourth floor of an 11-storey building in Ghatkopar (East) on Thursday, injuring two people.

Sachin Shelar (37) and Nirmala Shelar (36) suffered minor injuries when the blaze erupted at about 1.20pm in Sahyadri building in Pantnagar.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade said the fire was doused in two hours.

Chief Fire Brigade Officer Ravindra Ambulgekar said: “The injured are husband and wife. The husband brought home a 2kg cylinder, which leaked and the fire erupted. Thereafter, the fire caught the fridge wiring and spread.”

