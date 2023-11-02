 Mumbai News: Mini-Fire Station In Malad’s Appa Pada Slum Area
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 02, 2023, 08:39 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: The BMC has set up a mini fire station eight months after a massive fire incident in the Appa Pada slum cluster in Malad East. The establishment will help to reduce the response time and increase the efficiency of rescue operations, said an official from the fire department.

The fire incident left one person dead, 1,000 shanties were damaged and 2,000 houses were also affected. The slum area, situated on forest land, witnessed several incidents of fire this year. The area is densely populated and due to heavy traffic, the fire tenders were unable to reach the spot on time.

The facility was to come up on Buva Salvi Maidan in May, but it took three months for various administrative approvals.

The station is equipped with mini-fire tender machines, a small water tank, a quick response vehicle, two firefighters with a supervisor and driver, a ladder and extinguishers and also tools to be used during rescue operations. The personnel will work as first responders till the time the other machinery reaches the affected spot. Currently, the city has 35 fire stations and 19 mini-fire stations under six fire command centres.



