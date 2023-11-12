 Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out In Balcony Of 15-Storey Building In Jogeshwari Due To Firecrackers, No Injuries Reported
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Fire Breaks Out In Balcony Of 15-Storey Building In Jogeshwari Due To Firecrackers, No Injuries Reported

Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out In Balcony Of 15-Storey Building In Jogeshwari Due To Firecrackers, No Injuries Reported

The blaze, confined to a sewing machine and wooden furniture, was swiftly extinguished within 10-15 minutes by the fire brigade.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 12, 2023, 10:56 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

A minor fire broke out on the balcony of room no. 1301, 13th floor, B wing, Red Wood 15-storey building in Jogeshwari west on Sunday at 9 pm, caused by firecrackers. The blaze, confined to a sewing machine and wooden furniture, was swiftly extinguished within 10-15 minutes by the fire brigade. No injuries were reported. This incident reflects a concerning trend of firecrackers being ignited on balconies or terraces of high-rise buildings, contributing to an increased risk of fire outbreaks. Simultaneously, other minor fire incidents were reported in the city on Diwali's first day, with no casualties confirmed by the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

Read Also
MP: 2 Suffer Burns As Fire Breaks Out In Ujjain Advertising Agency
article-image

In a separate incident, at 3:19 am on Sunday, a fire broke out on the second floor of the State Transport Depot office building in Mumbai Central. The fire, involving electric wiring, installations, office files, and wooden furniture, was extinguished after a two-hour firefighting operation. A 29-year-old fireman, Ramesh Mahale, sustained injuries and was treated and discharged from Nair hospital. The exact cause of this fire is yet to be determined.

Read Also
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Fire Engulfs Water Supply Pipes Under Railway Station Flyover
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Cyber Secure: Mumbai Cop Falls Prey To Debit Card Renewal Scam, Loses ₹4.49 Lakh

FPJ Cyber Secure: Mumbai Cop Falls Prey To Debit Card Renewal Scam, Loses ₹4.49 Lakh

FPJ Cyber Secure: Senior Couple Loses ₹7.35L In Fake Power-Bill Fraud

FPJ Cyber Secure: Senior Couple Loses ₹7.35L In Fake Power-Bill Fraud

Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out In Balcony Of 15-Storey Building In Jogeshwari Due To Firecrackers, No...

Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out In Balcony Of 15-Storey Building In Jogeshwari Due To Firecrackers, No...

Mumbai Crime: Electrician Cheated Of 9.5 Lakh In Room Construction Scam; Bangur Nagar Police Arrests...

Mumbai Crime: Electrician Cheated Of 9.5 Lakh In Room Construction Scam; Bangur Nagar Police Arrests...

Mumbai Crime: 8 Booked For Rioting & Attempted Murder After Early Morning Clash In Ghatkopar

Mumbai Crime: 8 Booked For Rioting & Attempted Murder After Early Morning Clash In Ghatkopar