Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out In Balcony Of 15-Storey Building In Jogeshwari Due To Firecrackers, No Injuries Reported

A minor fire broke out on the balcony of room no. 1301, 13th floor, B wing, Red Wood 15-storey building in Jogeshwari west on Sunday at 9 pm, caused by firecrackers. The blaze, confined to a sewing machine and wooden furniture, was swiftly extinguished within 10-15 minutes by the fire brigade. No injuries were reported. This incident reflects a concerning trend of firecrackers being ignited on balconies or terraces of high-rise buildings, contributing to an increased risk of fire outbreaks. Simultaneously, other minor fire incidents were reported in the city on Diwali's first day, with no casualties confirmed by the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

In a separate incident, at 3:19 am on Sunday, a fire broke out on the second floor of the State Transport Depot office building in Mumbai Central. The fire, involving electric wiring, installations, office files, and wooden furniture, was extinguished after a two-hour firefighting operation. A 29-year-old fireman, Ramesh Mahale, sustained injuries and was treated and discharged from Nair hospital. The exact cause of this fire is yet to be determined.

