Mumbai News: Garbage Complaints via WhatsApp Drop From 300 To 30 On Average, But Challenges Remain

Mumbai: The number of garbage-related complaints that the BMC has received on the WhatsApp chatbot has decreased from 300 to 30 on average, claims a civic official. However, activists have pointed out that piles of garbage are still visible on roads in various parts of the city.

According to data from the Solid Waste Management (SWM) department of the BMC, they have received 6,110 complaints related to garbage since June 7, with only two of them remaining unresolved. "Previously, we received 300 daily complaints regarding garbage. Through surprise visits, increased manpower, and more frequent garbage collection, we have managed to reduce the number of complaints by 90%. Now, we receive only around 30 to 40 complaints daily," stated a senior civic official.

Activist says situation hasn't changed in some areas

Activist Ganesh Shetty remarked, "The situation hasn't changed in some parts of Vikhroli, where garbage can still be seen on roads in Tagore Nagar and on the station road. Despite my repeated complaints, even when they remove it, the garbage reappears within a few days." Vinod Gholap from the Fight for Right Foundation added, "Garbage is visible on roads in areas like Kumbharwada, Bhandarwada, and Ekta Nagar in Malad West. The garbage remains on the roads for over 24 hours at times. For our city to be clean, citizens must also refrain from littering."

Andheri activist Godfrey Pimenta highlighted, "The region around Irla Society Road, especially near Prime Mall, has become a cause for concern due to the excessive accumulation of garbage. I've filed a complaint with the BMC and hope for a prompt response." According to a report by the NGO Praja Foundation in May, citizen grievances related to SWM have risen from 5,519 in 2013 to 12,351 in 2022. The highest count of 4,356 complaints in 2022 pertained to uncollected garbage.

Daily waste produced in the city: 6,300 metric tonnes

WhatsApp chatbot number: 8169681697

Complaints received from June 7 to August 31

Total: 6,110

Resolved: 6,008

Pending: 2

Vehicles for garbage collection

Owned by BMC: 246

Contractors' vehicles: 1,694

New compactors: 32

