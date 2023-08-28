Mumbai Garbage Disposal: BMC To Take Help Of Kids For Awareness Campaign | representative pic/PTI

Mumbai: To raise awareness about proper disposal of garbage, the BMC has decided to take help of school students, believing in the thought that people generally heed advice given by kids. In the same regards, the civic body will organise a mega campaign on waste disposal at source and it will rope in children as part of the programme.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Sudhakar Shinde said, “There is a need for proper disposal of garbage at the stage of generation. Therefore, we are undertaking various efforts for raising awareness among people; one such initiative is taking help from children. The idea is that normally people listen to grievances or requests raised by children.”

Preventing garbage from washing up on shores

The drive is aimed at preventing garbage from washing up on shores after making their way from open nullahs. According to the BMC, it spends several hundred crore of rupees on keeping drains and beaches clean. However, plastic material, wrappers and household articles either choke nullahs or flow into the sea every year during monsoon. Given the impact of high tide, the trash lands on sea shores.

“We have appointed an agency to lift the garbage lying on the beaches. The source of the floating garbage is stormwater drains and open nullahs. Sometimes what happens is that the garbage comes on the beaches in very huge quantities and it isn't possible to clean it in a day. When people stop throwing garbage in nullahs and drains, the garbage will automatically stop landing on the beaches,” explained Shinde.

