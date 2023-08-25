FPJ IMPACT: Activist Knocks Human Rights Commission Door Over Harbour Line Garbage

File

The FPJ had published a report highlighting the atrocious problem of garbage on the railway tracks of Central Railway’s (CR) harbour line. Now a city advocate Hitendra Gandhi has complained to the state human rights commission about this issue which has been pending for a long time.

Gandhi said the problem is particularly acute near Chunabhatti. Despite substantial allocation of funds for cleanliness, the CR is not carrying out its fundamental duty because of which lakhs of commuters are exposed to health hazard posed by piles of garbage.

Extensive accumulation of garbage along railway tracks, specifically between Chunabhatti and CSTM

A complaint in this regard was filed on August 25 with the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission addressing a severe public health concern. The complaint highlights the extensive accumulation of garbage along the railway tracks, specifically between Chunabhatti and CSMT. Several commuters have also complained about garbage accumulation on the tracks between Chembur and Govandi stations and between Wadala and Chunabhatti.

Gandhi has attached several photographs to his complaint and has sought immediate intervention of the commission.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)